DQ Pigskin Preview: East Ridge

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors have a goal of putting Elkhorn City back on the map.

“We do everything different now. from the way we take the field, to the way we go into the locker room. everything’s different but you can feel the intensity.

The Warriors have struggled over the last few seasons to find continued success, with only one winning season in the past 10 years, but the team believes the new man at the helm is the right man for the job.

East Ridge now the home of former South Laurel head coach Donnie Burdine. After a tough bout with COVID-19 and other struggles in London, he says that the move to elkhorn city to take over the Warriors has helped him fall in love with the game all over again.

“So the last month has been a joy,” Burdine said. “It’s been one of the better years ever that I’ve had coaching. To come here and see these kid’s renewed energy and community and wanting to be good, gives you that extra burst of energy to work that extra hour or two.”

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20FLOYD CENTRAL
Aug. 27vs. Phelps (Pike County Bowl at Belfry)
Sep. 3BETSY LAYNE
Sep. 10at Harlan
Sep. 24at Prestonsburg
Oct. 1MARTIN COUNTY
Oct. 8at Bath County
Oct. 15at Shelby Valley
Oct. 22WEST CARTER
Oct. 29at Knott Central

