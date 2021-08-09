DQ Pigskin Preview: East Ridge

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors have a goal of putting Elkhorn City back on the map.

“We do everything different now. from the way we take the field, to the way we go into the locker room. everything’s different but you can feel the intensity.

The Warriors have struggled over the last few seasons to find continued success, with only one winning season in the past 10 years, but the team believes the new man at the helm is the right man for the job.

East Ridge now the home of former South Laurel head coach Donnie Burdine. After a tough bout with COVID-19 and other struggles in London, he says that the move to elkhorn city to take over the Warriors has helped him fall in love with the game all over again.

“So the last month has been a joy,” Burdine said. “It’s been one of the better years ever that I’ve had coaching. To come here and see these kid’s renewed energy and community and wanting to be good, gives you that extra burst of energy to work that extra hour or two.”

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 FLOYD CENTRAL Aug. 27 vs. Phelps (Pike County Bowl at Belfry) Sep. 3 BETSY LAYNE Sep. 10 at Harlan Sep. 24 at Prestonsburg Oct. 1 MARTIN COUNTY Oct. 8 at Bath County Oct. 15 at Shelby Valley Oct. 22 WEST CARTER Oct. 29 at Knott Central

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.