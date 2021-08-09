Dog days pattern works in with heat, humidity, and more scattered storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re keeping things appropriate for the calendar month as we get into the second week of August. We’ve got hot temperatures, high humidity, and plenty of scattered storm chances in the forecast.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Today has been a hot and somewhat stormy day in the mountains with temperatures again above average. The dry weather should stick around for most into the overnight, but some scattered showers and storms should move through during the overnight as a disturbance moves through. A couple of these could be on the strong to severe side, with the entire area placed in a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather. Patchy fog will be possible otherwise with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in a 1/5 Marginal Risk of severe weather. (WYMT Weather)

A similar story for the day on Tuesday as “weak disturbances” become the name of the game for our forecast this week. We’ll start off with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning but, you know the drill, pop up some scattered afternoon showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be toasty as well, topping out not far from 90º.

Most of the showers and storms will taper off after the loss of daytime heating, though we can’t rule a few rogue storms out of the question for late Tuesday night. Some patchy fog will be possible with overnight lows right around 70º or so.

The Rest of the Work Week and Beyond

Not much change in the pattern as we work through the remainder of the week. We’ll continue to see the usual hazy, hot, and humid weather throughout Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A mix of sun and clouds looks to greet us with the morning light with pop-up afternoon storms developing later in the day. No day will be a washout, nor does it look like there will be a day where everyone is guaranteed to see rain...but anyone could depending on the luck of the draw. Temperatures remain above average, into the middle and upper 80s each day, with a few spots hitting or topping 90º.

A more powerful front looks to work our way as we head closer to the weekend. This will keep shower and storm chances to the forefront late Friday and into Saturday...but it will also usher in cooler and less humid weather, with highs in the lower 80s! Certainly much more comfortable that what we’re dealing with now!

