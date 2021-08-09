Att. Gen. Daniel Cameron urges the FCC to speed up process for anti-robocall technology

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 50 other attorneys general to speed up the process to implement anti-robocall technology. The letter urges the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asking to move up the deadline for small telephone companies to implement caller identification (caller ID) authentication technology.

“Phone companies that continue to funnel illegal robocalls to Kentuckians aid scammers in perpetrating fraud,” said Attorney General Cameron. “In 2020 alone, Kentuckians reported losing $1.2 million to phone scams, and robocalls are largely to blame. We joined this coalition in urging the FCC to expedite the deadline for certain phone companies to implement technology that will help cut down on the number of illegal robocalls and call spoofing.”

Under the TRACED Act, which became law in 2019, phone companies are required to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks, which is an industry-standard caller ID authentication technology. This technology helps ensure that telephone calls are originating from verified numbers, not spoofed sources. Large companies were required to implement the technology by June 2021, and smaller phone companies were originally given an extension until June 2023.

The letter notes that “a subset of small voice service providers are originating a high and increasing share of illegal robocalls relative to their subscriber base.” Without the STIR/SHAKEN technology in place, these smaller companies are failing to take a necessary step to minimize the continued onslaught of illegal robocalls that spam Americans and lead to financial or personal data loss.

As a result, the coalition has asked the FCC to require these companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology as soon as possible or by June 30, 2022.

To view a copy of the comments, click here.

