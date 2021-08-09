American Heart Association of Central Kentucky launches vaping awareness campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - American Heart Association officials say vaping amongst teens is increasing and that they youth vaping epidemic is one of the most serious health challenges in the United States.

The Central Kentucky AHA has launched a social media campaign featuring stories of teens who have battled nicotine addiction. Those stories will be available on Facebook.

Executive Director from Central Kentucky, Andrea Ooten, said, “The problem is that it is so addicting for kids and many of them don’t recognize that it has nicotine.”

It can even be hard for parents to identify if their child is using a vape pen.

“I’m a parent of two teens and I know it can be really difficult to know what they have in the backpack. It looks like a flash drive. It looks like something you would expect your teenager to carry around,” Ooten said.

AHA officials hope that this campaign can spread awareness amongst teens and adults, and convince some to put down the vape pens. To help, vapes may be disposed at White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics locations around the Commonwealth.

