15 year old hiker ok following five hour rescue in the Red River Gorge

Photo Courtesy: Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call for help led to dozens of first responders to the Red River Gorge on Sunday night.

Officials with Powell County Search and Rescue (PCSAR) posted about the incident on Facebook.

In the post, we’re told a 15-year-old girl was walking with her parents when she lost her footing and slipped on the edge of Hoods Branch Trail. Officials say her mother was able to grab her, but lost her grip due to sweat on her arm.

Officials say a fellow hiker, who is a former EMT and rock climber, climbed down the cliff to find the girl, who did not seem to be injured. The duo ran into another issue though: They could not climb back up. Due to rough terrain on both sides, crews from PCSAR and Wolfe County & Rescue Team had to rig up a rope system to lower medical personnel down to help the young victim. Several other groups, including park rangers and rescue squads from Estill and Lee County, also came to help carry the teenager out to a waiting ambulance where she was treated and released to her parents.

