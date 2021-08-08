Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart in Harlan on Walton Road posted on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that it will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on August 8th.

Store officials posted that they will be doing deep cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking and will reopen on Tuesday, August 10 at 6 a.m.

Store staff said pharmacy curbside service will remain open normal hours while the store is closed and people can call 606-273-9426 to pick up their prescriptions..

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.