UK in no hurry to name starting QB

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Blue Nation got their first look at their 2021 Kentucky Wildcats at Fan Day Saturday.

Among the many attractions (and questions) at UK was the battle for the starting quarterback job, with the major candidates of returning junior Joey Gatewood, Penn State transfer Will Levis and former Lexington Catholic QB Beau Allen.

Coach Mark Stoops says there is no hurry to name a starter.

“It’s more important to get it right than to be in a hurry. Is there a benefit? Yes, I believe there is,” Stoops said. “There’s a benefit to getting reps. That’s part of the negative to having a lot of talented players at any position, but it seems like it’s obviously much easier to rotate guys in throughout practice and preseason at other spots than quarterback. We do feel like there is quality depth maybe for the first time. You go all the way down and have four or five guys that you feel confident that could play football at this level, and getting them reps is a concern, and we will work that as best we can.”

Stoops also mentioned over the weekend that he’s excited to see the speed of the Wildcats pick up, with the addition of Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson.

Robinson, a former Western Hills receiver, says he was excited to return to the Bluegrass.

“Obviously, when I left I wanted to keep my eyes open a little bit but I knew I was really eyeing coming back here,” Robinson said. “I just wanted to see what we were going to do with offense and things like that. But it was a really easy choice to come back home.”

The Wildcats kick off the season on Sept. 4 against ULM.

