Scattered showers, warm temperatures continue into next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm temperatures continue into next week with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight through Monday night

We stay under partly cloudy skies through the evening. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the majority of us remain dry. Low temperatures dip down into the upper-60s.

As we start the next work week, partly cloudy skies continue. Scattered showers will be possible into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be warm as we top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Into Monday night, mostly cloudy skies return to the mountains. We can’t rule out a shower or two during the early evening hours. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

Rain Chances Continue

The forecast doesn’t change much into the middle of next week.

A mix of sunshine and clouds will give way to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures next week continue to reach the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Next Weekend

Scattered showers and storms continue into next weekend.

High temperatures on Friday top out in the upper-80s with afternoon showers and storms possible.

We could get some heat relief by Saturday. Showers and storms look to keep our high temperatures in the lower-80s.

On Sunday, stray showers remain possible under partly cloudy skies. Again, high temperatures reach the lower-80s.

