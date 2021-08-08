Advertisement

Scattered showers, warm temperatures continue into next week

(WOWT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm temperatures continue into next week with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight through Monday night

We stay under partly cloudy skies through the evening. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the majority of us remain dry. Low temperatures dip down into the upper-60s.

As we start the next work week, partly cloudy skies continue. Scattered showers will be possible into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be warm as we top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Into Monday night, mostly cloudy skies return to the mountains. We can’t rule out a shower or two during the early evening hours. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

Rain Chances Continue

The forecast doesn’t change much into the middle of next week.

A mix of sunshine and clouds will give way to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures next week continue to reach the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Next Weekend

Scattered showers and storms continue into next weekend.

High temperatures on Friday top out in the upper-80s with afternoon showers and storms possible.

We could get some heat relief by Saturday. Showers and storms look to keep our high temperatures in the lower-80s.

On Sunday, stray showers remain possible under partly cloudy skies. Again, high temperatures reach the lower-80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County
Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear says he will wear a mask indoors, encourages others to join

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Soggy start to the weekend, drying out by Sunday
WYMT Hot Weather
Scattered showers stick around, hot by next week
11pm wx
Brandon Robinson's 11 p.m. Forecast-August 5th, 2021
Brandon Robinson's 6 p.m. Forecast-August 5th, 2021
Brandon Robinson's 6 p.m. Forecast-August 5th, 2021