National Traffic Safety specialist gives heat safety tips

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives tips on heat safety.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -It is that time of year where temperatures and humidity levels are high, so it is important to follow safety tips put in place by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat is the the leading weather-related killer in the U.S. Statistics show that last year, 25 children died because they were left or were trapped in cars.

“Of those children that are forgotten, in vehicles, nearly half of those kids were on their way to a child care program or preschool program. So that external accountability, from the preschool, the childcare center, I think could really go a long way in those forgotten cases,” Laura Dunn with the NHTSA said.

Dunn advises to:

  • Wear light-colored clothing
  • Stay hydrated
  • Take frequent breaks, especially if you play or work under the sun.
  • Try to stay out of direct sunlight
  • Find shady areas to rest
  • Limit afternoon activity

