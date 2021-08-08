LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is currently on scene at the Jefferson Mall on reports of shots fired in the area.

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on possible shots fired outside of the mall.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to the area and did not locate any victims, but found shell casings outside in the parking lot of the mall.

Police confirmed stores within the mall had locked down for several minutes while they searched the area but had been cleared to open back up around 5:25 p.m.

Two businesses had been damaged as result of the shooting. Plate glass windows at Today’s Man and Mortenson’s Dental, located between the JCPenney store and Round 1, had been struck by gunfire, according to police.

Smiley said officers remain on scene as they check the areas both inside and outside the mall.

No arrests have been made at the moment. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has crews on the scene and will update this story with more details.

