Advertisement

Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again

Ricardo Civil
Ricardo Civil(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who records show has a rape trial this October in Knox County, has been arrested again for rape in Evansville.

Ricardo Civil, 24, was arrested Saturday.

According to the affidavit, the victim met Civil on a dating app.

She told police she wanted him to drive her to downtown Evansville, but instead, he drove her to an apartment she thought was near Washington Avenue.

The victim said, while she was raped, she believed Civil took a video.

Officers say when questioned, Civil asked for a lawyer.

They say a search warrant of his apartment on Henning Avenue turned up several pieces of evidence consistent with the victim’s story.

Civil is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County
Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear says he will wear a mask indoors, encourages others to join

Latest News

Cameron Aaron Weather 08/08 Sunday 6pm
Bobby and Ella Ritchey Flynn were married 75 years ago on Aug. 3. They celebrated their...
WATCH | ‘We’re happy’: Lexington couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Late nights, early mornings await Senate on infrastructure
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall