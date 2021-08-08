Advertisement

Louisville Metro Police Foundation raising funds for fallen Deputy

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the force are raising funds for the family of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was shot and killed while off-duty Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said Shirley had been working as security in a car lot on the 2600 block of Rockford Lane, and was believed to have been “targeted and ambushed.”

A vigil was held for Deputy Shirley in Fairdale on Friday, where hundreds came out to support Shirley, his family, and fellow brothers in arms.

Now, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation has announced donations to their organization will go to the family of Deputy Shirley.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin shared a post from the NSRA Street Rod Nationals at the Kentucky Expo Center, where officers with flashing lights will be collecting donations for the foundation until 6 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, all Bearno’s Pizza locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana will be taking donations at the counter for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, and has a major fundraiser in the works, according to the post.

For more information on how you can donate, visit the Louisville Metro Police Foundation website.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Pictured: Randy Rice
Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash

Latest News

Robin Holbrook 'always remembered' at Eula Hall Health Center
LoveLoud Pike 2019 comes to a close
'A void you can't put into words': Phelps mourns loss of Gabbi McCoy
Phelps community joins in memory of Gabbi McCoy
Local VFW Post holds annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Tuesday