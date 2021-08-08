Louisville Metro Police Foundation raising funds for fallen Deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the force are raising funds for the family of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was shot and killed while off-duty Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said Shirley had been working as security in a car lot on the 2600 block of Rockford Lane, and was believed to have been “targeted and ambushed.”

A vigil was held for Deputy Shirley in Fairdale on Friday, where hundreds came out to support Shirley, his family, and fellow brothers in arms.

Now, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation has announced donations to their organization will go to the family of Deputy Shirley.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin shared a post from the NSRA Street Rod Nationals at the Kentucky Expo Center, where officers with flashing lights will be collecting donations for the foundation until 6 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, all Bearno’s Pizza locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana will be taking donations at the counter for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, and has a major fundraiser in the works, according to the post.

For more information on how you can donate, visit the Louisville Metro Police Foundation website.

