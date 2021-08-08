LMPD: 3 separate early-morning shootings sends multiple victims to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three separate early-morning shootings in Louisville on Sunday are being investigated by Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers first responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 12:15 a.m.

Police said shots fired from outside a residence resulted in an adult male being struck inside his home. The man was hit once and no other occupants were injured. The victim, who was alert and conscious according to police, was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

Around 15 minutes later, officers responded to another shooting reported on the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. Police found a 25-year-old man who was lying in the roadway and had been shot. He was transported to University Hospital and is currently in serious condition.

Officers then responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of River Park Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. When on scene, officers located a man who had been shot while in the 300 block of South 38th Street and walked to the firehouse at 32nd Street and River Park Drive for assistance. He was transported to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

LMPD said none of the shootings appear to be related, and that there are no arrests in any of the cases.

Police also responded to a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning, where the victim in that shooting died on scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.