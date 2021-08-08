Advertisement

Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden, center, receives a congratulatory hug after FSU defeated Nebraska 18-16 in the Orange Bowl in Miami. Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91. Bobby's son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by family early Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)(Doug Mills | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Exuding charm and wit, Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles. In all, Bowden had 377 wins during his 40 years in major college coaching.

His teams, no stranger to scandal, won national titles in 1993 and 1999 and came close several other times.

He was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Bobby Bowden was 91 years old.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County
Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear says he will wear a mask indoors, encourages others to join

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Pictured: Randy Rice
Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash
Cameron Aaron Weather 08/08 Sunday 6pm
The American Academy of Pediatrics said that while severe illness appears to be rare among...
‘History will repeat itself’: Delta variant brings concern as students head back to school
The American Academy of Pediatrics said that while severe illness appears to be rare among...
‘History will repeat itself’: Delta variant brings concern as students head back to school