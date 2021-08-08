Health officials advise caution as school year is set to begin

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What was supposed to be a normal year for school districts now faces uncertainty as the spread of the Delta variant continues throughout the Mountains.

“It is very concerning because school is getting ready to start up,” Lake Cumberland Health Education Director Tracy Aaron said. “So many of our younger children 12 and under, of course there is no vaccine.”

With Pulaski County and Somerset set to begin school on Wednesday, health officials are encouraging community members to obtain factual information.

“I know there’s hesitation about getting vaccinated but I would encourage everyone to get the correct information,” she said. ”Do some research from valid places. We’ve been vaccinated for many many years of different viruses.”

Aaron said that getting the vaccine is likely the only option to slow the spread.

“I can understand I guess if you aren’t in that world but with the virus occurring currently,” she said. “I would just encourage anyone to please just get the facts from a reliable source.”

She also emphasized getting tested and following the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations.

“It’s just so much easier for people to contract if you’re around someone who is positive,” Aaron said. “Many times we still have those people who do not have symptoms, are asymptomatic. It’s just very easy to contract.”

