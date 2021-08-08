Hazard church brings back mask mandate

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID-19 cases increasing across the state, one church in Hazard has decided to bring back its mask mandate.

On Friday, officials with the First Presbyterian Church made the decision after receiving recommendations from the Kentucky River District Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We want to follow it because we know that there’s science behind that and science and faith are not polar opposites, they do go together,” Parishioner Tracy Counts said.

Whether vaccinated or not, everyone participating in the service will be required to wear one, with spare masks being provided.

“Church is community and if we can keep our community together, even if we have to wear a piece of cloth between us and sit a little further apart, then that might keep us from having to go all the way backwards,” Counts said.

A choice Counts said was met with approval from the congregation.

“We have people who are very, very conscious about their health and are conscious about their family and so, we’ve not had the pushback on that,” Counts said.

Church Member Lawrnce Monroe said he understands the reason for the decision.

“We’ve had relatives of our congregation that are infected. So, it’s really hitting close to home,” Monroe said. “I’m afraid that we’re going to be wearing masks for a long time to come. It’s not going to be over very soon unfortunately.”

Monroe said he hopes the situation gets better.

“It’s a new ballgame with the pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Monroe said. “It makes me angry at those people. There’s so much misinformation out there, it’s really sad.”

Counts said she wants other churches to follow suit.

“People do have their opinions about it and I understand that,” Counts said. “Our goal as Presbyterian is to make sure that we protect each other and protect others.”

Counts says for those who cannot attend the service, they plan to host it virtually as well.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.