DQ Pigskin Previews: Prestonsburg

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming off a 3-4 season in 2020, the Prestonsburg Blackcats hope that teambuilding in the offseason will pay dividends in 2021.

“I really think this year with the group that’s coming up, we’re going to do really well this year. see a big improvement,” said senior linebacker Carter Akers.

Coach Brandon Brewer says that he is seeing some higher than typical uperclassman numbers on his squad, but believes that the key to winning games will be the offensive and defensive line.

“We’ve got to have better play on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Brewer said. “We have to establish that and we haven’t been extremely strong at that point the last few years. Offensively, when you’re able to do that, everything else is a lot easier to do.”

The Blackcats open up the season on August 20 at Betsy Layne.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20at Betsy Layne
Aug. 27MAGOFFIN COUNTY
Sep. 3at Phelps
Sep. 10POWELL COUNTY
Sep. 17at Floyd Central
Sep. 24EAST RIDGE
Oct. 1at Shelby Valley
Oct. 8WEST CARTER
Oct. 15at Bath County
Oct. 22at Martin County

