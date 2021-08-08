DQ Pigskin Previews: Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming off a 3-4 season in 2020, the Prestonsburg Blackcats hope that teambuilding in the offseason will pay dividends in 2021.

“I really think this year with the group that’s coming up, we’re going to do really well this year. see a big improvement,” said senior linebacker Carter Akers.

Coach Brandon Brewer says that he is seeing some higher than typical uperclassman numbers on his squad, but believes that the key to winning games will be the offensive and defensive line.

“We’ve got to have better play on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Brewer said. “We have to establish that and we haven’t been extremely strong at that point the last few years. Offensively, when you’re able to do that, everything else is a lot easier to do.”

The Blackcats open up the season on August 20 at Betsy Layne.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 at Betsy Layne Aug. 27 MAGOFFIN COUNTY Sep. 3 at Phelps Sep. 10 POWELL COUNTY Sep. 17 at Floyd Central Sep. 24 EAST RIDGE Oct. 1 at Shelby Valley Oct. 8 WEST CARTER Oct. 15 at Bath County Oct. 22 at Martin County

