Advertisement

Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar

Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to figure out who is responsible for an overnight shooting outside a Lexington karaoke bar.

They first got the call of shots fired at 161 East Reynolds Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say a total of three people were shot outside Survivors Karaoke.

They found one of the victims at the scene, another on Malabu Drive in the Lansdowne area, and the third showed up at UK Hospital.

Police say two other people showed up to the hospital saying they’d been hit by a car while fleeing the scene of the shooting.

All five victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have received multiple descriptions of multiple suspects but do not have anyone in custody at this point.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning
agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Funeral arrangements for killed Richmond couple announced
Public Health Director Tammy Riley, PMC Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Fadi Al...
Pike County leaders warn against vaccination misinformation

Latest News

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County
United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against...
Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
Multifest underway in Charleston
Multifest underway in Charleston