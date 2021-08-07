Soggy start to the weekend, drying out by Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around through the evening, but sunshine and warm temperatures return by tomorrow.

Tonight through Sunday night

Partly cloudy skies continue through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will be possible during the early evening hours, but we begin to dry out overnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

Sunshine returns in full force for Sunday. We can’t rule out a stray shower during the afternoon, but the majority of us stay dry. It will be a hot day as high temperatures soar into the upper-80s.

Sunday night looks pleasant. We stay mostly dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures dip into the upper-60s.

Next Week

As we start the next work week, warm temperatures stick around.

A stray shower is possible on Monday, but most of us remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy skies return to the mountains. Scattered showers and storms will be possible towards the afternoon. We stay warm as highs reach the upper-80s and lower-90s.

The forecast remains similar into Wednesday. A mix of sunshine and clouds could lead to some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Once again, high temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances continue into the end of next week.

Scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening on Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures on both days top out in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.