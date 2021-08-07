Samaritan’s Feet created “shoe lockers” for students of Johnson County

STAFFORDSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the nation, when children go to school without basic necessities, the family resource centers in their schools often fill the gap.

The resource centers of Johnson County and Paintsville Independent Schools received a gift that will help many children in the area get a “running start” to success.

“We do have kids that are needy and we’re dealing with that on a daily basis,” said David Gibson, Paintsville Independent Schools’ Superintendent. “We hope that, you know, it’ll keep their feet safe, keep their feet warm.”

Samaritan’s Feet partnered with Truist Bank and Hands & Feet Ministry to create shoe lockers for the children in need at Johnson County and Paintsville Independent Schools. These lockers are a discrete way for children to get clean and proper-fitting shoes.

The lockers include “hope totes” that include the shoes, socks, a handwritten note, and a hygiene kit for kids to take with them.

“We often think of the need for shoes as a third world or global problem, when in fact, it’s a first world problem,” Said Denise Blomberg, Director of Operations for Samaritan’s Feet. “This is one simple gift that is given with a lot of love and encouragement and inspiration, and you know, it is our hope that we hear stories that come from the distribution of that gift. We know kids in Eastern Kentucky are built to succeed, and we’re just blessed to be a part of that.”

In total, three hundred and fifty shoes were donated between the two districts; one hundred and fifty pairs for Paintsville Independent Schools and two hundred for Johnson County Schools.

