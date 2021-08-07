Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County

(WAVE 3 News)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. along Highway 15, south of Hazard.

Officials with the Perry County Coroner’s office say a vehicle struck and killed the victim, Chris Ritchie, in the northbound lanes.

Officials say Ritchie was from the Glomawr community.

The coroner’s office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.

