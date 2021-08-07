Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. along Highway 15, south of Hazard.

Officials with the Perry County Coroner’s office say a vehicle struck and killed the victim, Chris Ritchie, in the northbound lanes.

Officials say Ritchie was from the Glomawr community.

The coroner’s office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.

