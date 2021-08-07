Advertisement

Osborne Brothers Festival hosts record crowds after last year’s cancellation

By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival officials in Hyden said that crowds have been better than ever before.

This comes after the festival was held virtually last year due to COVID-19.

Returning to the Bobby Osborne Pavillion this year, community members showed up in droves as if it never left. Festival Coordinator Dean Osborne said that it was a rough year for the musicians involved, which made giving them a chance to perform in front of a live audience again much sweeter.

“To be able to come back and do that is really great. I feel very fortunate that we’re all here and we’re all here for the volunteer fire departments,” Osborne said. “Of course, Hyden Citizens Bank in its 28th year of sponsoring our festival and all the people have come out and they’ve been just wonderful.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Funeral arrangements for killed Richmond couple announced
ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?

Latest News

Camp Falcon First Responders Camp seeks to equip children with knowledge of local first...
‘Camp Falcon’ scheduled to start next week in Floyd County
Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
‘I was born to do it’: Bobby Osborne reflects on legendary career, what keeps him coming back
Middlesboro church hosts "Kidfest" before school season starts
Middlesboro church hosts “Kidfest” before school season starts
Bell County church hosts back-to-school giveaway
Bell County church hosts back-to-school giveaway