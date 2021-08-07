Osborne Brothers Festival hosts record crowds after last year’s cancellation

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival officials in Hyden said that crowds have been better than ever before.

This comes after the festival was held virtually last year due to COVID-19.

Returning to the Bobby Osborne Pavillion this year, community members showed up in droves as if it never left. Festival Coordinator Dean Osborne said that it was a rough year for the musicians involved, which made giving them a chance to perform in front of a live audience again much sweeter.

“To be able to come back and do that is really great. I feel very fortunate that we’re all here and we’re all here for the volunteer fire departments,” Osborne said. “Of course, Hyden Citizens Bank in its 28th year of sponsoring our festival and all the people have come out and they’ve been just wonderful.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.