Middlesboro church hosts “Kidfest” before school season starts

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A church in Middlesboro held a giveaway Saturday.

LifeChurch gave away school supplies and free haircuts to community, with the help of local salon Haute Mess.

The kids also got to enjoy inflatables, games, and face painting.

Pastor Paul Long says it’s the first event of its kind for his church and the response has been great.

“Parents coming in, a lot of appreciation,” Long said. “This is something we look to do again in the future and want to continue being a part of the community anyway that we can.”

Long says despite some rocky weather, they are thankful for everyone who attended.

