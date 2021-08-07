Advertisement

Lexington Fire Department investigates hazmat situation at Jif plant

Fire officials responded to a hazmat call at the Jiff plant Saturday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a hazmat situation at the Jif plant on Winchester Road.

According to fire officials, units were dispatched to the plant around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said two chemicals were accidentally mixed together, creating smoke in the building.

Though the situation is contained to one area of the facility, everyone inside was evacuated as a precaution.

Members of the fire department’s hazmat team are preparing to enter the Jif plant in order to get samples of the chemicals.

Lexington Police had Winchester Road next to the plant blocked off in both directions. It reopened just after noon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes to light.

