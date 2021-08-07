Happy birthday! Louisville Zoo celebrates as Fitz the elephant turns 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is celebrating one of its popular elephant residents as he turns two-years-old.

Fitz the elephant was born at the Louisville Zoo on August 2, 2019. His mother is 33-year-old African elephant, Mikki, who was brought to the zoo from a culling operation in Africa back in 1987.

The Louisville Zoo said Fitz is only the second elephant born within the zoo in its 50-year history.

On Saturday, zookeepers and guests celebrated Fitz’s birthday by singing him Happy Birthday. Fitz and Mikki also got to chow down on a fruit cake.

