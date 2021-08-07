Advertisement

Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors

In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public indoor places, even for the fully vaccinated.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -As cases of the Delta variant rise, our course of action is clear according to Governor Andy Beshear.

“Everybody, everybody, needs to get vaccinated,” the Governor says.

In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky.  Now the Governor is asking for masks in public indoor places, even for the fully vaccinated.

“It’s not the advice that’s changing, it’s the virus that’s changing,” Governor Beshear says.

This is as every Kentucky public college and university will require face coverings. So will multiple school districts, including Fayette and Franklin counties.

Not all districts are making this choice, though.

Governor Beshear says he fears the virus spreading to children 11 or younger who are too young to get vaccinated.

“We teach science in our classrooms nut some districts are fully ignoring it,” Beshear says. “You won’t be able to get through the school year so do you truly value the health of the kids and them being in class or are you mainly worried about what some parents will think.”

Looking ahead, the Governor says he’s not afraid to make difficult decisions if case numbers don’t change.

We have a list of all school districts requiring face masks here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning
ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Funeral arrangements for killed Richmond couple announced
Public Health Director Tammy Riley, PMC Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Fadi Al...
Pike County leaders warn against vaccination misinformation

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires
Children sit in a daycare classroom.
Kentucky mom asks for mask mandate in daycares as COVID-19 cases in children spike
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution