Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear says he will wear a mask indoors, encourages others to join

Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in a Facebook post that Kentucky saw the highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases in months just this week.

Beshear said he will wear a mask indoors to protect others as the delta variant continues to spread in our state.

“Please, join me. We’re in this together,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Funeral arrangements for killed Richmond couple announced
ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?

Latest News

The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
Children sit in a daycare classroom.
Kentucky mom asks for mask mandate in daycares as COVID-19 cases in children spike