Gov. Andy Beshear says he will wear a mask indoors, encourages others to join
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in a Facebook post that Kentucky saw the highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases in months just this week.
Beshear said he will wear a mask indoors to protect others as the delta variant continues to spread in our state.
“Please, join me. We’re in this together,” he said.
