Gov. Andy Beshear says he will wear a mask indoors, encourages others to join

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in a Facebook post that Kentucky saw the highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases in months just this week.

Beshear said he will wear a mask indoors to protect others as the delta variant continues to spread in our state.

“Please, join me. We’re in this together,” he said.

