Friday, August 6th, marked the grand opening of Alley on Main in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you live in the Paintsville area and are looking for a new place to enjoy food, drinks, and live music, you’re in luck.

Alley on Main in downtown Paintsville is now open. The music venue, restaurant, and bar has a full dining and drink menu for customers to choose from.

Not only is Alley on Main open on Fridays and Saturdays, but they are also open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:00-2:00 for lunch, then reopen at 5:00 for dinner and a show. Wednesday nights are community nights, which have trivia, open mic, and karaoke.

To purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit alleyonmainky.com.

