DQ Pigskin Preview: Lawrence County Bulldogs

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lawrence County Bulldogs proved that patience is a virtue in 2020, and now they are ready to take the field once again.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Bulldogs did not play their first game until October, finishing the season 4-2.

“A lot of energy, a lot of leadership actually this year and we’re ready. Last year we didn’t get to play a full season so we’re ready this year. We’re hyped and we want to show people what we can do this time around,” said senior running back Douglas Hall.

Before another COVID-19 cancellation, the team was able to get a playoff win over Pike Central. In 2021, they hope to make a run for the district.

“It comes down to valuing the football, taking care of that. Making sure we’re blocking and tackling and basic fundamentals and the other key to our success I feel is if we can stay healthy. Very thankful for the kids we have out in our program right now but our numbers are a little bit down as they are everywhere in the state so injuries can certainly play a part and we’re praying our kids stay healthy all year,” said head coach Alan Short.

The Bulldogs begin their season at home against Harrison County.

