Day two of annual ‘Van Lear Days’ Festival gets underway despite COVID-19 outbreak

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, a longstanding Johnson County tradition was in full swing on Friday.

“This is how we function. This is how we function to keep going and restore old buildings and things,” Tina Webb said. “Our park up the road, we get nothing back out of it and that’s how we fund it to try to keep the park for the kids.”

Day two of the annual “Van Lear Days” Festival featured a cornhole tournament, carnival games, food vendors and live music as community members showed up in droves.

“It’s country or bluegrass music. We have bluegrass or folk music on Friday nights, more of the country-style music on Saturday night,” Donald Witten said. “We use a lot of local talent within a three to four-county area.”

This comes after COVID-19 forced festival officials to take measures to keep people safe last year.

“We did split it up last year and didn’t have as much of a crowd that way,” Webb said. “But this year we’re, you know, all together full force. Hopefully, people will come out.”

Webb and others are advocates for still following those measures, which include wearing masks and remaining six feet apart.

“Feel free to wear a mask because I will be when I go down on the grounds and we will have a mask on,” Webb said.

With one more day left, Webb said that they are preparing for their yearly send-off.

“We have the turkey shoot, the car show, the parade, everything’s going on (tomorrow),” Webb said. “And the big ATV trail ride.”

Events begin Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

