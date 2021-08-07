Creekwood Nursing & Rehab creates memorial garden for those who died of COVID-19

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -To pay tribute to those who lost their lives to COVID-19, and provide closure for their families, Creekwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Russellville held a memorial event Friday evening.

The nursing facility has had the longest-running COVID unit of its kind in the state. They’ve provided special care and taken patients from 47 other facilities in the last 16 months.

“It’s been really hard,” Keely Dukes, a nurse, and manager of the COVID-19 unit, said. “We’ve lost people, we’ve had a lot of victories getting to send people home.”

To give families a special place to go to remember their loved ones lost to the virus, those at Creekwood created A COVID-19 memorial garden just outside the building.

“We just wanted to do this in honor of all the residents that we lost and have something for all their families to look back on,” Dukes explained.

Residents at the nursing facility painted rocks with each person’s name on them who died of the virus and was cared for at the facility. Staff and family members one by one placed the stones in the garden, which will serve as a spot where they can always visit to remember the family lost.

After dusk, they then lit up lanterns to send off in their memory.

“Putting on this really helps me so I have a better sense of closure along with the other families here,” Michael Hubbard, who lost his mother to COVID-19, said.

The families said it meant so much that the nursing facility took the time to hold an event like this.

“I think it just speaks to the kind of staff they have here and how much they truly care about the patients I feel blessed that they were part of his (his father’s) life,” Ed Ramsey, whose father passed of COVID-19, said.

Creekwood Nursing and Rehabilitation has taken care of 357 COVID patients. Most of them came in from other facilities all over the state. Out of those patients, 42, unfortunately, passed away from COVID-19.

