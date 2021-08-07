Club K9 grand opening ‘cuts the leash’ on free roaming dog bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new place for furry friends and their owners to kick back, relax and have some fun is now open to the public.

Club K9, located at 9316 Taylorsville Road, hosted a grand opening event Saturday afternoon, letting dog owners and their dogs roam around and grab a drink or a bite to eat.

The owners said the location is “one of a kind,” offering a place for dogs to roam free with an over 7,000 square feet indoor dog park, as well as an outdoor park, splash pad and dog wash station.

“Our customers that have been here have absolutely enjoyed every minute of it,” co-owner Marilyn Parker said. “They said their dogs had a great time and they will keep coming back.”

Parker owns the dog park along with her daughter Lauren, who said the project is a “dream come true.”

In attendance for Saturday’s opening event was Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf, who welcomed the new dog park within the community.

“This was a landscaping area, and the fact that Lauren and Marilyn Parker had the creativity and the initiative and the drive to take this to what it is today, it’s fantastic,” Dieruf said.

For more information on Club K9, click or tap here.

