Austin Dotson set for final UK season

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After four state championships at Belfry and four years of football at Kentucky, offensive lineman Austin Dotson is ready for one last go-around in the commonwealth.

“You know, it’s kind of a bittersweet thing,” Dotson said. “I’m ready to get out of college, start my life and maybe go to the league I mean but at the same time, I’ve had a really good time since I was here. To know that I’ve had the support I’ve had since I’ve been here it helps a lot and can’t wait to do it one more time and show out for hometown once more.”

Dotson will look to enter the 2021 season starter after starting four of UK’s 11 games in 2020.

