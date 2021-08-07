15-year-old killed by heat stroke remembered at 5K run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It looks like fun in the sun, but all the bubbles, running and splash pads are all reminders of the dangers of heat stroke.

“Just be sure that they stay hydrated and start the day before, continue to hydrate continue to take breaks when needed,” Michelle Crockett said.

Crockett is all too familiar with the dangers of heat stroke.

Her 15-year-old son, Max Gilpin died after collapsing at football practice in 2008.

The heat index that day was 94 degrees. His core temperature was 107.

Max Gilpin (photo courtesy: prpfootball.com)

“I wasn’t very aware of heat illness at that time. Of course, he has brought attention to it that is our main goal,” Crockett said.

What started as a 5K to honor her son and raise awareness has now turned into Splash ‘n’ Dash.

Gilpin’s family has partnered with Norton Children’s Hospital to spread his message and also raise money for the hospital.

This event gives a platform for others to do the same.

“I remember how I felt, bored, I was hurting all the time,” Norton Children’s patient Aiden Johnson said. “I was always tired.”

Johnson is a two-time cancer survivor and has raised nearly $400,000 for Norton Children’s Hospital.

He said he’s happy to give back because he knows what it’s like having to spend so much of one’s childhood in the hospital.

“I’m plan on becoming a pediatric nurse,” Johnson said

Aiden said he plans to continue coming to Splash ‘n’ Dash in support of Gilpin and to continue to support other kids and their families.

More than 180,000 kids benefit from the proceeds raised during the event. For more information on how you can donate, click or tap here.

