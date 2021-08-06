‘We’re the foundation of a fresh start’: Mental health and addiction clinic helps less fortunate children through backpack program

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Frontier Behavioral Health is a clinic that specializes in treating and helping those suffering from addiction as well as other forms of mental illness.

“Our department’s ultimate goal is to basically create new beginnings,” said case manager Jalyssa Gibson. “We’re the foundation of a fresh start.”

The clinic provides a second chance for clients as well as the families of those clients. Those families sometimes include children who also struggle along with their parents.

“Sometimes we have clients come in that can hardly provide food for their children, let alone school supplies,” said Gibson.

This lead Gibson and Courtney Gullett, another case manager at the clinic, to start a backpack program for less fortunate children who come into the clinic. Not just children of clients, but any child in the community.

“Magoffin County, if I’m not mistaken, I think the poverty rate in this area is around 30%,” said Gullett. “So we want to be the people that provide help to students. Set them up for success despite their circumstances.”

Helping young children get excited and prepared for the upcoming school year as well as possibly taking a bit of stress from their families.

“I feel like it has been a really tough year for everyone,” said Gullett. “Anything that we can that will bring a little bit of joy to children, to families, that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to strive to achieve.”

