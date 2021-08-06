Advertisement

‘We’re the foundation of a fresh start’: Mental health and addiction clinic helps less fortunate children through backpack program

Frontier Behavioral Health has more than 300 backpacks to give to children who need school...
Frontier Behavioral Health has more than 300 backpacks to give to children who need school supplies throughout Magoffin County(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Frontier Behavioral Health is a clinic that specializes in treating and helping those suffering from addiction as well as other forms of mental illness.

“Our department’s ultimate goal is to basically create new beginnings,” said case manager Jalyssa Gibson. “We’re the foundation of a fresh start.”

The clinic provides a second chance for clients as well as the families of those clients. Those families sometimes include children who also struggle along with their parents.

“Sometimes we have clients come in that can hardly provide food for their children, let alone school supplies,” said Gibson.

This lead Gibson and Courtney Gullett, another case manager at the clinic, to start a backpack program for less fortunate children who come into the clinic. Not just children of clients, but any child in the community.

“Magoffin County, if I’m not mistaken, I think the poverty rate in this area is around 30%,” said Gullett. “So we want to be the people that provide help to students. Set them up for success despite their circumstances.”

Helping young children get excited and prepared for the upcoming school year as well as possibly taking a bit of stress from their families.

“I feel like it has been a really tough year for everyone,” said Gullett. “Anything that we can that will bring a little bit of joy to children, to families, that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to strive to achieve.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov, Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We must win our war against COVID-19′: Gov. Beshear announces more hospital systems requiring vaccines for employees
ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?
Science Hill Fire, Eubank Fire, Somerset Pulaski EMS, Pulaski Co Sheriffs Office, Ky KVE, Ky...
Commercial driver dies in rollover truck accident
agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare

Latest News

Ride With a Pal is back in Prestonsburg this weekend and families are working to make this...
Prestonsburg group considers sensory overload for upcoming car show
Warm Weekend Ahead, A Few Storm Chances
Flags to be at half-staff to honor W. Va. soldier killed in Korean War
HCTC giving former students a second chance at college
‘A step forward in the right direction’ : HCTC now requiring face masks on campus