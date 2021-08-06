Warm Weekend Ahead, A Few Storm Chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -We’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds over most of southern and eastern Kentucky today, but a few showers and storms are popping up with the afternoon heat. More storm chances are on the way though as we head into the first half of the weekend.

The Weekend Forecast

As we go into the overnight, expect the showers and storms to dissipate and some areas of patchy fog to develop as temperatures fall into the mid-60s. For most of us, it will be a dry evening. Going into Saturday clouds will thicken up a bit and we will see scattered showers and storms develop, with the biggest concentration being in the afternoon. We’re not expecting a washout, but just be aware you may encounter a few areas of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday features dry conditions, sunny skies, and an increase in heat. Highs will be in the upper-80s and lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The Extended Forecast

The next work week starts off dry with sunny skies and warm temperatures as highs climb to near 90. Lows will be near 70 on Monday. As we go into the middle of the week we see the typical summer pattern return with temperatures in the upper 80s for highs and a daily shot of showers and storms looking possible. Better chances of rain enter the forecast towards the end of the week as a weak cold front looks to dip into the Ohio Valley.

