Two Eastern Kentucky Health Centers will each receive $1 million to help improve health care

Medicine and health care.
Medicine and health care.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care Center and St. Claire Medical Center are each receiving $1 million dollars from the Biden-Harris administration to help improve health care in rural communities.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced that it is providing nearly $90 million to help rural communities combat opioid use disorders (OUD) and other forms of substance use disorders (SUD), and to improve access to maternal and obstetrics care. This funding is being distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

“These investments address a wide range of critical issues the Biden-Harris Administration is focused on to improve health care in rural communities across the country,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Expanding access to substance use prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services, and improving the daily lives of mothers and children across America are priorities for the Department.”

HRSA has invested nearly $384 million in community-based grants and technical assistance over the last three years through the Rural Community Opioid Response Program initiative to promote the establishment and expansion of SUD/OUD prevention, treatment, and recovery services in rural communities in 47 states and 2 territories. This includes supporting 30 existing grants focused on neonatal abstinence syndrome.

“At a time when overdose deaths are rising across America and improvements to maternal health are urgently needed, HRSA is working on multiple fronts to address the health care needs of rural Americans,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “Today’s announcement furthers HRSA’s commitment to improve the wellbeing of people in rural communities.”

