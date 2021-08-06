Stoops: Kentucky high school football is “best I’ve ever seen it”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and his Kentucky Wildcats are set to start the football season in less than a month, with the help of four players from the mountains.

The four (including former Somerset QB Kaiya Sheron and former Belfry OL Austin Dotson), are part of group that Stoops’ staff has worked to emphasize in recruiting.

“We want to keep the state of Kentucky players home,” Stoops said. “I know it’s important for you all to see them, it’s important for our fan base to see them, and it helps in all ways. This is our home, and we’re trying like heck to lock it down each and every year.”

Stoops says the local products is a reflection on the quality of play in the Commonwealth since he came to Lexington in 2013.

“To see the growth over the nine years I’ve been here, and Kentucky high school football, it’s just been awesome to watch,” Stoops said. “You see the players coming out each and every year. There’s more and more of them and more impact guys….it’s just better high school football.”

The UK Class of 2022 also includes verbal commitments from Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham and Corbin athlete Treyveon Longmire.

