‘A step forward in the right direction’ : HCTC now requiring face masks on campus

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Kentucky, and many counties in our region are now in the red zone.

Community and Technical College leaders are taking action after the recent increase. ”We decided to make our campuses as safe as possible for students, faculty, staff and visitors for imposing a mask mandate,” said Hazard Community and Technical College President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

The mandate covers all Kentucky Community and Technical Colleges. It only applies to people who are inside buildings on campuses. Officials said masks are not required outside of buildings.

”It will stay in effect, most likely through the end of the fall term, unless things improve,” said Dr. Lindon.

Outside groups who use space inside of buildings on campus are also required to wear masks.

”HCTC administration does think the mask mandate is a step forward in the right direction,” she added.

College officials said the mask mandate is required for everyone, no matter their vaccination status. ”We want to make sure that we are able to continue educating our students both in-person and online,” she said. “Continue to keep our campuses open and to keep everyone healthy, is to have the mask mandate in place.”

The college is also recommending three to six feet of social distancing and encouraging hand washing. It is also maintaining flexible schedules for students.

”If someone is still a little bit hesitant about starting college because of the pandemic, we have hybrid classes, in-person classes and totally online classes,” she said. “So we can meet anyone’s needs.”

