Advertisement

Scattered showers stick around, hot by next week

WYMT Hot Weather
WYMT Hot Weather(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few showers will be possible on your Friday, but higher rain chances return on Saturday. The heat is back in full force by next week.

Today through Saturday

We stay under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few showers possible. High temperatures remain near average as we top out in the mid-80s.

Into tonight, mostly cloudy skies stick around. A stray shower or two is possible during the early evening hours, but we should remain mostly dry overnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-60s.

We could start the weekend on a soggy note. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. The clouds and scattered showers will help keep our high temperatures in the mid-80s.

The Heat Returns

Rain chances go down and temperatures go up as we get into Sunday and the next work week.

A mix of sunshine and clouds on Sunday could lead to an afternoon shower or two, but most of us remain hot and dry. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s.

On Monday, we sit under partly cloudy skies with only a small chance of a stray shower. High temperatures will climb into the lower-90s.

The forecast looks very similar on Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds with a few passing showers during the afternoon. Once again, high temperatures reach the lower-90s.

Extended Forecast

We remain warm through the end of next week. High temperatures look to top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Scattered showers and storms will also stick around during the afternoon and early evening hours through the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Science Hill Fire, Eubank Fire, Somerset Pulaski EMS, Pulaski Co Sheriffs Office, Ky KVE, Ky...
Commercial driver dies in rollover truck accident
Gov, Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We must win our war against COVID-19′: Gov. Beshear announces more hospital systems requiring vaccines for employees
ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Pikeville Medical Center, Baptist Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

Latest News

11pm wx
Brandon Robinson's 11 p.m. Forecast-August 5th, 2021
Brandon Robinson's 6 p.m. Forecast-August 5th, 2021
Brandon Robinson's 6 p.m. Forecast-August 5th, 2021
530pm news
Brandon Robinson's 5:30 p.m. Forecast-August 5th, 2021
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Heat builds as we head toward the weekend