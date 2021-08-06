Scattered showers stick around, hot by next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few showers will be possible on your Friday, but higher rain chances return on Saturday. The heat is back in full force by next week.

Today through Saturday

We stay under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few showers possible. High temperatures remain near average as we top out in the mid-80s.

Into tonight, mostly cloudy skies stick around. A stray shower or two is possible during the early evening hours, but we should remain mostly dry overnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-60s.

We could start the weekend on a soggy note. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. The clouds and scattered showers will help keep our high temperatures in the mid-80s.

The Heat Returns

Rain chances go down and temperatures go up as we get into Sunday and the next work week.

A mix of sunshine and clouds on Sunday could lead to an afternoon shower or two, but most of us remain hot and dry. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s.

On Monday, we sit under partly cloudy skies with only a small chance of a stray shower. High temperatures will climb into the lower-90s.

The forecast looks very similar on Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds with a few passing showers during the afternoon. Once again, high temperatures reach the lower-90s.

Extended Forecast

We remain warm through the end of next week. High temperatures look to top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Scattered showers and storms will also stick around during the afternoon and early evening hours through the end of next week.

