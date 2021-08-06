Advertisement

Road closed since March is back open in Wolfe County

Repairs on KY 715 nearly complete after flood-damage
(Source: Gray News)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - KY 715 in Wolfe County between Sky Bridge Road and the Red River bridge at the Menifee County line is back open to traffic. The road closed in early March due to flood damage.

Heavy rain washed out a drainage structure and caused a major break in the pavement that made the road unsafe for travel.

While the road is now open, repairs are not yet complete. The final surface is yet to be applied, so Kentucky Transportation officials recommend that drivers should slow down and use caution due to rough pavement in the affected location.

This road is located in the Red River Gorge National Geological Area and is frequently used by tourists and recreational traffic.

