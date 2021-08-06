Advertisement

Railbird Festival to require vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend

Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People wanting to go to this year’s Railbird Festival will need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.

Organizors say people who aren’t vaccinated will have to obtain a negative test result within three days of attending Railbird.

Lineup announced for Railbird Festival 2021

This will be just the second year for the festival at Keeneland. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

More than 30,000 people attended back in 2019.

This year’s festival is set for August 28th and 29th.

Tickets are on sale now.

