Prestonsburg group considers sensory overload for upcoming car show

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual “Ride With a Pal” car show is on the schedule for this weekend as East Kentucky Gearheads invites special needs families for a car show, burnouts, parade, and cookout.

The event, which takes place in Archer Park, is about providing a space for families to enjoy a day out and bond over the commonalities of being in the differently-abled community. And this year, some of those families have worked to create a safe space to help accommodate kids and others who can sometimes become overwhelmed by the sights and sounds that come with a car show.

“A lot of times, what happens if I go to an event with my kids and they get overstimulated, we will just pack up and leave because nobody’s having a good time,” said mother and advocate Courtney Crider.

The peaceful sensory tent will offer sensory toys, air conditioning, dim lighting, and other things to help provide a calming environment for anyone who gets overstimulated, which Crider hopes will be the break needed to help families enjoy more time out than they might otherwise get.

“What the tent will ultimately do is put a spot for a parent to take a child if they’re overstimulated,” said Crider. “So that hopefully they don’t have to leave the event.”

Crider said she and her husband, who have two children with Autism, have been rallying behind the idea of creating more inclusive spaces for those in the community with Ausitm or other sensory challenges.

“About five years ago, we quit using sirens in our parades on our firetrucks because it overstimulated kids and some kids weren’t able to enjoy it and I didn’t know that,” said Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton. “This is going to work out great. We have a resource, we have an opportunity and the timing was perfect for it.”

Stapleton said having advocates like the Criders step up to help the Star City be a great place for everyone is what community is all about and he hopes to see families come out and enjoy Saturday’s event, knowing there is a place set aside just for them.

The special tent is on loan from the Floyd County Health Department and Stapleton said the city will consider purchasing one if it meets the needs of the community.

The event is set for 11 a.m. Saturday and will last through at least 2 p.m. Music, games, and more are on the agenda.

