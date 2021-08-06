Montana Fouts comes home to share her story

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Fresh off winning SEC Tournament MVP, Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts returned home to share her story.

A 2018 graduate of East Carter, Fouts is entering her fourth season pitching for the Crimson Tide. With the recent passing of NIL legislation, she is using her platform to share her faith with young athletes.

”I mean it means a lot just because I love being from home, I’m just definitely a home person so just being able to be with family and friends and just have this opportunity to be here and hopefully inspire people closer to their faith and push them that way means a lot to me and that’s what it’s all about,” said Fouts.

She spoke in front of area athletes at Johnson Central in conjunction with the UPike Fellowship of Christian Athletes, sharing how her faith impacted how she performed on the softball mound.

Fouts has two more years of eligibility at the University of Alabama.

