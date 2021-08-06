Advertisement

Montana Fouts comes home to share her story

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Fresh off winning SEC Tournament MVP, Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts returned home to share her story.

A 2018 graduate of East Carter, Fouts is entering her fourth season pitching for the Crimson Tide. With the recent passing of NIL legislation, she is using her platform to share her faith with young athletes.

”I mean it means a lot just because I love being from home, I’m just definitely a home person so just being able to be with family and friends and just have this opportunity to be here and hopefully inspire people closer to their faith and push them that way means a lot to me and that’s what it’s all about,” said Fouts.

She spoke in front of area athletes at Johnson Central in conjunction with the UPike Fellowship of Christian Athletes, sharing how her faith impacted how she performed on the softball mound.

Fouts has two more years of eligibility at the University of Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Governor Beshear announces highest single-day COVID-19 case count since February
Science Hill Fire, Eubank Fire, Somerset Pulaski EMS, Pulaski Co Sheriffs Office, Ky KVE, Ky...
Commercial driver dies in rollover truck accident

Latest News

Pineville's Scooby Morris after a touchdown run vs. Lynn Camp in 2019
DQ Pigskin Preview: Pineville Mountain Lions
Pike Pigskin
Pike Central Hawks Pigskin Preview
Sophomore running back Matt Anderson sets a new state record with nine rushing touchdowns in a...
DQ Pigskin Previews: Pike Central Hawks
DQ Pigskin Previews: Middlesboro
DQ Pigskin Previews: Middlesboro