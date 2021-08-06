Advertisement

Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail

Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen property charge against Birl.(Madison County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing a well-known Richmond couple has been booked into the Madison County Detention Center.

Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen property charge against Birl. Investigators say the gun he used to shoot and kill Chris and Gracie Hager was stolen.

Before he was booked, Birl was being treated in the hospital.

Services are now set for the Hagers. A celebration of life will take place Sunday at the Ravine on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

Visitation will take place Monday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel in Pike County. Their funeral will be held there as well, on Tuesday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov, Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We must win our war against COVID-19′: Gov. Beshear announces more hospital systems requiring vaccines for employees
ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?
agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Science Hill Fire, Eubank Fire, Somerset Pulaski EMS, Pulaski Co Sheriffs Office, Ky KVE, Ky...
Commercial driver dies in rollover truck accident
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple

Latest News

Samaritan’s Feet created “shoe lockers” for students of Johnson County
Alley on Main in downtown Paintsville is now open. The music venue, restaurant, and bar has a...
Friday, August 6th, marked the grand opening of Alley on Main in Paintsville
Warm Weekend Ahead, A Few Storm Chances
Leslie County health department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations during festival
Leslie County health department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations during festival