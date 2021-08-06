Kaiya Sheron starts first UK season in deep QB corps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - As he starts his first fall training camp at Kentucky, Kaiya Sheron enters a new situation....in the midst of a battle for quarterback.

But Sheron says, he’s just satisfied with what he’s learned so far from the others in the room.

“I’m blessed to have them in front of me because I’ve learned a lot from Will (Levis), coming from Penn State and Joey (Gatewood) coming from Auburn so they got a few offenses under their belt so just learning from them is a blessing.”

UK head coach Mark Stoops says there is no hurry to name a starter.

“We do feel like there is quality depth maybe for the first time,” Stoops said. “You go all the way down and have four or five guys that you feel confident that could play football at this level, and getting them reps is a concern, and we will work that as best we can.”

Sheron is one of four players from the Kentucky mountains to suit up for the Wildcats this season. Stoops says that keeping the in-state kids home is a top recruiting priority.

“I know a lot of kids, especially from my town…small town Somerset…they all want to come here,” Sheron said. “They’re fans of Kentucky so being here is like showing them that they can do it too. Even from a small town anywhere in Kentucky. Like you said, they’re trying to lock down the state and that’s our goal.”

UK kicks off the season on Sep. 4 against ULM in Lexington.

