HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 1 player in the class of 2022, Jalen Duren committed to Memphis. Duren announced he is reclassifying to the class of 2021.

Duren committed to Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers over Kentucky, Miami, the G League and the NBL.

Breaking: Jalen Duren, the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2022, has reclassified into the class of 2021 and committed to Memphis, according to @PaulBiancardi.



