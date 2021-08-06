Health officials: RSV cases significantly increasing across the Tri State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Doctors in the Tri-State area say respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are significantly increasing throughout the summer. They say this is unusual as a spike in infections typically occurs during late fall and winter.

“We can definitely expect to see a more vigorous and a more earlier flu and RSV season this year,” said Dr. Derek Jones at Family Medicine Center.

Jones says from April 2020 through March 2021, there was a very low level of RSV activity in the United States. He believes masks and the lack of gatherings attributed to the drop.

In May of 2021, doctors started seeing an increase in cases, and on June 10, the CDC released a letter advising doctors to be on the lookout for RSV, especially in the south.

“Since then, it’s definitely made its way into our community, and we’re now seeing quite a spike in RSV cases here locally,” said Dr. Jones.

According to data from the CDC, last year during this time in Kentucky, the positivity rate for RSV was .18%. By June 5, it was nearly 3% and now it has increased to 26%.

“I don’t believe that the amount of case we’re seeing is above what we would see normally in a winter. It’s just the unusual situation is we’re not in winter,” said Dr. Mariana Lanata, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Marshall Health.

Dr. Jones believes the current spike is the result of kids not being exposed to viruses while in quarantine during 2020.

“Where kids had not been exposed to their normal viral load that they are typically exposed to throughout the year, once they got back together and people started to be exposed to these viruses again we’ve seen a huge increase,” he said. “The kids are sicker than usual because their immune systems hadn’t got the little exposures that tweak their antibodies throughout the year, so these kids are quite sick when they’re catching RSV.”

Both Dr. Jones and Dr. Lanata say they are seeing hospitalizations increase in children with RSV, something that is concerning as school has not yet started.

“More concerned of just RSV overwhelming the hospital more than COVID just in pediatrics,” said Dr. Lanata.

Since RSV symptoms are similar to COVID and the flu, Dr. Jones urges parents to get their children tested for all three viruses if they are sick.

“All these things have their own little caveats what works better for them, so definitely seek care,” said Dr. Jones.

Symptoms can range from a runny nose, fever, and cough, but Dr. Jones says to seek care immediately if a child’s breathing becomes strained.

“In the middle of the night if they’re having trouble breathing get them to the ER. Don’t hesitate because of fear of what else is out there right now,” Dr. Jones said.

RSV cases typically cause mild symptoms, but in babies and older adults it can be very dangerous.

Doctors say the best way to prevent RSV is to wash your hands frequently and stay home if you’re sick.

