Governor shares photo of Winnie Beshear post-skunk encounter

The governor shared an update on a smelly encounter he had with his dog Winnie.
The governor shared an update on a smelly encounter he had with his dog Winnie.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Dog owners-- it can happen to any of us!

As he wrapped up Thursday’s Team Kentucky briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear shared a story about a smelly encounter he and his dog Winnie had Wednesday night.

“She attacked a skunk. Getting skunked the worst I have ever seen a dog... and filling up the Kentucky Governor Mansion with a smell I hope it has never ever seen before,” Gov. Beshear said.

He shared another update Friday afternoon and it looks like Winnie isn’t too happy about it. Here she is now after being shaved down to get rid of the stink:

First Lady Britainy Beshear says last year their son nicknamed Winnie “Stinkerbell Snout.”

“So being governor is supposed to be glamorous, but when you spend several hours in the shower trying to get that smell off your dog, and that these are pretty much the only clothes you can wear today, that makes Winnie Beshear a very, very bad dog,” Gov. Beshear joked.

