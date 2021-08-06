Governor Beshear announces more than 2,600 cases of COVID-19, nearly 100 counties in Red Zone

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced 2,612 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 495,132.

525 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 976 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 286 in the ICU. 121 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 10.46%, making it the 42nd consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced six deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,372.

As of Friday, 98 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 27 in the mountains. Clay County is once again leading the state with an incidence rate of 114.9 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

